TORONTO -- An 11-year-old boy in Louisiana is facing multiple charges after allegedly stealing a school bus and taking it for a joyride.

Police in Baton Rouge, La. allege the preteen saw the bus at an early childhood education centre, figured out how to turn it on and began driving.

Video from the incident on Sunday shows a school bus being chased by several police vehicles.

The chase lasted about half an hour before the bus crashed into a gas line and a tree in a woman’s front yard, causing severe damage to the bus.

"Thank goodness he was okay,” Libby Smith, owner of the property where bus crashed, told CNN. “He was safe, but it was not your typical Sunday afternoon occurrence for sure, so we're blessed in that it didn't do any more damage than it did."

While there were no injuries reported, the boy has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle, aggravated flight, three counts of aggravated damage to property and aggravated assault, according to the local news station WAFB.