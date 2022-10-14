11 students drown after river ferry capsizes in Cambodia

A coffin of Son Sophat, a teen victim of a boat accident, gets off from a wooden boat during a funeral procession in Koh Chamroeun village, eastern Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith) A coffin of Son Sophat, a teen victim of a boat accident, gets off from a wooden boat during a funeral procession in Koh Chamroeun village, eastern Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social