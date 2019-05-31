11 killed, 6 hurt in shooting in Virginia
Virginia Beach Police Officers huddle near the intersection of Princess Anne Road and Nimmo Parkway following a shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center on Friday, May 31, 2019 in Virginia Beach, Va. (Kaitlin McKeown/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, May 31, 2019 7:08PM EDT
Police say 11 people have been killed and six others injured in a mass shooting at a municipal building in Virginia Beach.
Police Chief James Cervera said Friday that a shooter opened fire and shot "indiscriminately" at workers inside an operations building in the Virginia Beach Municipal Building Friday afternoon.
Cervera said police returned fire, killing the suspect. He said the suspect was a longtime employee of the city's Public Works Department. One of the people shot is a police officer.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Protesters in Iran burn U.S. flag, mock Trump peace plan during Quds Day rallies
- Fighter jets drew another penis in the sky, U.S. Air Force insists nothing 'nefarious'
- U.S. Border Patrol: Group of 1,036 migrants is largest ever found
- 11 killed, 6 hurt in shooting in Virginia
- Admitted serial killer indicted for 2 Cleveland slayings