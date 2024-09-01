World

    • 11 dead, 40 injured after truck plows into bar in Dominican Republic

    The Ozama river runs through Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) The Ozama river runs through Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
    Share
    SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -

    A truck plowed into a bar in the Dominican Republic early Sunday killing at least 11 people and injuring more than 40, authorities said.

    The crash happened in the southern community of Azua, located west of the capital, Santo Domingo, Juan Salas, the director of civil defense, told The Associated Press.

    One of the victims was a police sergeant, said police spokesman Diego Pesqueira.

    It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the crash, although authorities are reviewing cameras in the area, Salas said.

    Pesqueira said the driver of the truck fled the scene and has not been found. He said police detained a passenger in the truck, which was transporting avocados.

    Most of the injured were taken to a nearby hospital, with four of them in critical condition, said Shaira Castillo, spokeswoman for the National Health Service. The injured are women between the ages of 17 and 45 and men from 18 to 55.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News