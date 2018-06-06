100-year-old woman whose neck was broken in U.K. robbery dies
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, June 6, 2018 9:16AM EDT
LONDON — Police in Britain say a 100-year-old woman who suffered a broken neck in a street robbery has died.
Derbyshire Police said Zofija Kaczan died early Wednesday morning after suffering multiple injuries in an attack on May 28.
Police are urging members of the public to come forward with any information that might lead to an arrest.
Detective Chief Inspector Darren De’ath called the crime “absolutely horrific.”
He says police are pursuing a number of leads. However, a 39-year-old man who had been arrested in the case has been released although police say he is still under investigation.
The robbery took place in the town of Normanton, 200 kilometers north of London.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Aide who dismissed McCain as 'he's dying anyways' has left White House staff
- Woman in videotaped beach arrest says she hurt neck and back
- Bill Clinton, others mark anniversary of RFK's death
- Veterans, families mark 74 years since Allied D-Day landings
- Former British Airways pilot admits being over alcohol limit