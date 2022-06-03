100 speeches in 100 days of war: Zelenskyy rallies Ukraine
As Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tells it, when Russia invaded 100 days ago, no one expected his country to survive. World leaders advised him to flee.
"But they didn't know us," he said in a late-night video address in April when the war hit its 50th day. "And they didn't know how brave Ukrainians are, how much we value freedom."
He could have been speaking about himself. No one knew how a 44-year-old man who had catapulted himself from the world of entertainment into the presidency would respond to an invasion by Russia's giant army.
His response has been forceful -- and compellingly public. Zelenskyy has led his country in mounting an unexpectedly fierce resistance. Every night, he rallies Ukrainians to the fight with a video address on social media. There have been 100 so far -- one for each day of the war -- in nightly reminders that he has not fled, that Ukraine has indeed survived.
His actor-trained voice can be soothing, a deep, confidential almost-whisper as he looks directly into the camera. Or forceful, rising in moral outrage as he condemns the most recent Russian atrocities and insists that those responsible will be punished.
As the days and weeks have ticked by, his unshaven face has grown a dark beard. He has lost his boyish looks. The puffiness from sleepless nights as Russian troops marched on the capital was replaced by new resolve when the invasion stalled.
From the start of the war he has dressed in various shades of army green, appearing most often in a simple T-shirt. The impression he leaves is clear: He's fresh from the fight and about to get back to it.
A tireless and skilled communicator, Zelenskyy has spoken by video link to the United Nations, British Parliament, U.S. Congress and about two dozen other parliaments around the world, as well as to the Cannes Film Festival and America's Grammy Awards. Rarely if ever has a man without a tie addressed so many VIPs. He also has given interviews to journalists. He held a news conference in the safety of the Kyiv subway.
But his nightly video address has been his favored channel for informing and inspiring his fellow citizens.
He often begins with an exuberant greeting to Ukrainians as "the free people of a brave country" or "the invincible people of our great country." He invariably ends with a defiant "Glory to Ukraine."
He tells them of the world leaders he has spoken with during the day and his efforts to get those leaders to send more and better weapons, to inflict ever more punishing sanctions on Russia.
He speaks to his fellow Ukrainians' anger and pain from the devastation of the country, the untold deaths. "My heart breaks from what Russia is doing to our people," he said on March 16 after Russian bombs killed hundreds sheltering in a theater in Mariupol.
He salutes their courage and says he never gets tired of thanking all those fighting to determine the future of Ukraine. That the country did not fall within days as Russia expected, he said on April 14, was because millions of Ukrainians "made the most important decision of their life -- to fight."
He also has tried to reach a Russian audience, as on April 1 when he switched from Ukrainian into Russian to urge Russians to keep their sons away from the war.
"We do not need new dead people here," he said. "Take care of your children so they do not become villains, do not send them to the army. Do whatever you can to keep them alive. At home."
In his video address Friday marking the 100 days, Zelenskyy said many words and numbers are associated with the war, but "there are three words for which we have been fighting for a hundred days after eight years: 'peace,' 'victory,' 'Ukraine.' Glory to Ukraine!"
In justifying the invasion, Russian President Vladimir Putin says he is saving Ukraine from the "drug addicts and neo-Nazis" of Zelenskyy's government. He has ignored Zelenskyy's calls for a meeting.
Back in June 2019, shortly after Zelenskyy was elected president, Putin was asked why he hadn't congratulated the new Ukrainian leader. In a condescending response, Putin seemed to write off the actor-turned-president.
"Well, it's one thing to play someone and another to be someone," Putin said. "The important thing is to have the courage and the character to take responsibility. He hasn't shown his character yet."
For 100 nights, that character has been shown to Ukrainians and the world. And to Putin.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Nurses more likely to quit in next 3 years, health worker survey finds
A new survey of health care workers finds almost one out every four nurses plan to leave their jobs in the next three years -- an alarming finding given the nursing shortages already affecting most provinces.
Tory MP who won't disclose vaccine status asked to leave House of Commons precinct
A Conservative MP who refuses to disclose her vaccination status tried to access the House of Commons precinct after a COVID-19 vaccination mandate was imposed last year and was required to leave.
TREND LINE | 'People are grumpy, they opted for a pragmatic alternative': Pollster on Ford's win, impact on federal parties
The impact of Ontario's election night result that led to a decisive victory for the Progressive Conservatives will no doubt reverberate beyond provincial politics into the backrooms of federal party headquarters, says pollster Nik Nanos.
Property battle between 2 friends results in precedent-setting B.C. Supreme Court case
When four queer friends decided to buy property together in 2001, they never imagined the side-by-side duplex would play a central role in setting legal precedent.
Buffalo 911 dispatcher fired after mishandling call during supermarket shooting
A 911 dispatcher who mishandled a call from a Buffalo supermarket manager during the fatal May shooting was fired on Thursday, the Erie County Department of Personnel confirmed to CNN.
Ontario records lowest voter turnout in election history
While the Progressive Conservatives may have won a sweeping victory Thursday night, a large majority of Ontarians decided not to bother heading to the polls.
Prince Harry and Meghan experience mixed reaction on their return to U.K.
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan were greeted with cheers and some jeers as they joined the Royal Family at a thanksgiving service on Friday for Queen Elizabeth, their first public appearance together in Britain since quitting royal duties.
What did police know as the Texas school shooting unfolded?
The state agency investigating the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas has determined that the commander facing criticism for the slow police response was not carrying a radio as the massacre unfolded, a state senator said Friday.
Ukraine investigates deportation of children to Russia as possible genocide
Prosecutors investigating war crimes cases in Ukraine are examining allegations of the forcible deportation of children to Russia since the invasion as they seek to build a genocide indictment, the country’s top prosecutor said in an interview.
Canada
-
Ontario records lowest voter turnout in election history
While the Progressive Conservatives may have won a sweeping victory Thursday night, a large majority of Ontarians decided not to bother heading to the polls.
-
Confirmed cases of monkeypox grow to 71 in Quebec
The number of confirmed monkeypox cases in Quebec has risen by nearly 20 new cases in two days to a total of 71, the Ministry of Health said Friday.
-
Families of N.S. mass shooting victims end boycott, will return to inquiry hearings
Lawyers representing the relatives of victims of the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting will retake their seats at next week's mass casualty commission hearings.
-
TREND LINE
TREND LINE | 'People are grumpy, they opted for a pragmatic alternative': Pollster on Ford's win, impact on federal parties
The impact of Ontario's election night result that led to a decisive victory for the Progressive Conservatives will no doubt reverberate beyond provincial politics into the backrooms of federal party headquarters, says pollster Nik Nanos.
-
World needs to up game against emerging infectious diseases: Dr. Theresa Tam
Canada's chief public health officer says the world must erect better defences against transmissible diseases as climate change and other factors raise the risk we will see more emerging infectious diseases in the years to come.
-
Evacuation alerts, flood watch issued for several B.C. communities
Several B.C. communities facing a risk of flooding issued evacuation alerts late this week.
World
-
100 speeches in 100 days of war: Zelenskyy rallies Ukraine
Every night, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rallies Ukrainians to the fight with a video address on social media. There have been 100 so far -- one for each day of the war -- in nightly reminders that he has not fled.
-
Ukraine investigates deportation of children to Russia as possible genocide
Prosecutors investigating war crimes cases in Ukraine are examining allegations of the forcible deportation of children to Russia since the invasion as they seek to build a genocide indictment, the country’s top prosecutor said in an interview.
-
100 days of war: Where things stand between Russia, Ukraine
One hundred days into Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the war has brought the world a near-daily drumbeat of gut wrenching scenes: Civilian corpses in the streets of Bucha; a blown-up theatre in Mariupol; the chaos at a Kramatorsk train station in the wake of a Russian missile strike.
-
Fighting rages in two key eastern Ukrainian cities
Block-by-block fighting raged Friday in two key eastern Ukrainian cities Friday, the 100th day of Russia's war, slowly grinding them to rubble.
-
Buffalo 911 dispatcher fired after mishandling call during supermarket shooting
A 911 dispatcher who mishandled a call from a Buffalo supermarket manager during the fatal May shooting was fired on Thursday, the Erie County Department of Personnel confirmed to CNN.
-
Buffalo-area GOP congressman declines to run again after calling for assault weapons ban
Republican Rep. Chris Jacobs of New York announced Friday he will not run again for Congress, after he lost the support of conservatives following comments that he would support a ban of AR-15s and raising the age of gun ownership to 21.
Politics
-
TREND LINE
TREND LINE | 'People are grumpy, they opted for a pragmatic alternative': Pollster on Ford's win, impact on federal parties
The impact of Ontario's election night result that led to a decisive victory for the Progressive Conservatives will no doubt reverberate beyond provincial politics into the backrooms of federal party headquarters, says pollster Nik Nanos.
-
Conservative leader candidates should learn from Ford, appeal to political foes: strategists
Doug Ford's victory in Ontario -- and capture of NDP and Liberal seats -- has prompted Tory strategists to urge federal leadership candidates to take a leaf out of his book and try to turn political foes into allies.
-
Midnight membership deadline marks new phase of Conservative leadership race
Candidates have until midnight to secure party memberships for their supporters to vote in the election for the next Conservative leader, who will replace Erin O'Toole.
Health
-
Confirmed cases of monkeypox grow to 71 in Quebec
The number of confirmed monkeypox cases in Quebec has risen by nearly 20 new cases in two days to a total of 71, the Ministry of Health said Friday.
-
Results come back negative on suspected case of monkeypox in New Brunswick
The suspected case of monkeypox announced earlier this week in New Brunswick has been deemed negative by the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg.
-
Am I protected from monkeypox if I've been vaccinated against smallpox? Your questions answered
As more countries report new cases of monkeypox, experts around the world are working to monitor the chains of transmission and try to stem the unusual outbreak.
Sci-Tech
-
Deadly secret: Electronic warfare shapes Russia-Ukraine war
On Ukraine's battlefields, the simple act of powering up a cellphone can beckon a rain of deathly skyfall. This is electronic warfare, a critical but largely invisible aspect of Russia's war against Ukraine.
-
Sheryl Sandberg to step down as COO of Facebook-parent Meta
Sheryl Sandberg is stepping down as chief operating officer of Facebook-parent Meta, the company confirmed on Wednesday.
-
U.S. Supreme Court temporarily blocks Texas's social media moderation law
The Supreme Court of the United States temporarily blocked a sweeping Texas law on Tuesday that restricts the ability of Facebook, Twitter and YouTube to moderate content on their platforms. By a 5-4 vote, the justices granted an emergency request from the tech industry to block a lower court order that would have allowed the law to take hold, pending legal challenges.
Entertainment
-
Mariah Carey is sued over 'All I Want for Christmas Is You'
Mariah Carey was sued on Friday over her 1994 Christmas classic 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' by a songwriter who said he co-wrote a song with the same title five years earlier.
-
Amber Heard plans to appeal ruling that she defamed Johnny Depp
Amber Heard will appeal a jury's decision that she defamed ex-husband Johnny Depp when she claimed she was a survivor of sexual violence, her attorney says.
-
'The Boys' still looks pretty super in its savagely satirical third season
'The Boys' serves notice immediately that its third season will be as ferociously gory and savagely satirical as the preceding two, racing through story at something approaching super-speed. While obviously not intended for every taste, the Amazon series remains a scathing examination of the superhero genre and society at large, threaded with warnings about the corrupting influence of power.
Business
-
Stocks sink as Wall Street eyes downside of solid jobs data
U.S. stocks are falling Friday as Wall Street focuses on the downside of the still-strong U.S. jobs market.
-
3 reasons high oil prices are here to stay
Oil prices have roared back to about where they were in the early days of the Ukraine war, and there's no prospect of significant relief for drivers and businesses any time soon.
-
Poland tells citizens to gather firewood as energy prices soar
Poland's authorities are reminding citizens they can rummage forests for firewood to heat their homes as energy costs continue to soar.
Lifestyle
-
Harini Logan wins Scripps National Spelling Bee in first-ever tiebreaker
Harini Logan has won the Scripps National Spelling Bee, defeating Vikram Raju in the bee's first-ever lightning-round tiebreaker.
-
Queen Elizabeth II's great-grandson Prince Louis steals the show during Jubilee flypast
Queen Elizabeth II's great-grandson Prince Louis stole the show during the first day of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, appearing to scream from the balcony as fighter jets passed over Buckingham Palace.
-
Elon Musk tells Tesla employees: Return to the office, or else
Elon Musk is demanding that Tesla office workers return to in-person work or leave the company, according to leaked emails he sent to Tesla's executive staff Tuesday.
Sports
-
Avalanche blank Oilers 4-0 to continue Western Conference final lead
Nazem Kadri set up three goals in just over two minutes early in the second period and Pavel Francouz made 24 saves in place of the injured Darcy Kuemper for the first playoff shutout of his career as the Colorado Avalanche blanked the Edmonton Oilers 4-0 on Thursday to take a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference final.
-
Nadal back in French Open final after injured Zverev stops
Rafael Nadal was locked in a tight, compelling and lengthy French Open semifinal Friday when his opponent, third-seeded Alexander Zverev, ran to his right to chase a shot and twisted his right ankle.
-
Celtics earn big comeback win against Warriors in Game 1 of NBA Finals
The Boston Celtics rode the most lopsided fourth quarter in NBA Finals history to a 120-108 victory over the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 on Thursday night.
Autos
-
U.S. has over 750 complaints that Teslas brake for no reason
More than 750 Tesla owners have complained to U.S. safety regulators that cars operating on the automaker's partially automated driving systems have suddenly stopped on roadways for no apparent reason.
-
High prices, lack of inventory as rental car operators face vehicle shortage
Canadians looking to get away in the coming months may have a hard time getting around, as for the second summer in a row, rental car operators are facing a severe shortage of stock.
-
Musk says Tesla needs to cut staff by 10 per cent, pauses all hiring
Tesla chief executive Elon Musk said he had a "super bad feeling" about the economy and that the electric carmaker needed to cut staff by around 10 per cent, according to an internal email seen by Reuters.