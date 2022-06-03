100 days of war: Where things stand between Russia, Ukraine

Queen Elizabeth II skips Platinum Jubilee church service

Members of the Royal Family attended a Friday church service honouring Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne, although the Queen herself is skipping the event at St. Paul's Cathedral in London due to difficulty getting around at age 96.

100 days of war: Where things stand between Russia, Ukraine

One hundred days into Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the war has brought the world a near-daily drumbeat of gut wrenching scenes: Civilian corpses in the streets of Bucha; a blown-up theatre in Mariupol; the chaos at a Kramatorsk train station in the wake of a Russian missile strike.

  • Envoy says U.S., allies preparing for North Korean nuclear test

    U.S. President Joe Biden's special envoy for North Korea said Friday the United States is 'preparing for all contingencies' in close co-ordination with its South Korean and Japanese allies as it monitors North Korean arrangements for a possible nuclear test explosion that outside officials say could be imminent.

    Sung Kim, U.S. Special Envoy for North Korea, speaks during a meeting with his South Korean counterpart Kim Gunn and Japanese counterpart Takehiro Funakoshi at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul, South Korea June 3, 2022. (Kim Hong-Ji/Pool Photo via AP)

  • Police fatally shoot Texas fugitive after family of 5 killed

    A convicted murderer on the run since escaping a prison bus after stabbing its driver last month was fatally shot by law enforcement late Thursday after he killed a family of five and stole their truck from a rural weekend cabin, a Texas prison system spokesman said.

    Texas Department of Criminal Justice photo of Gonzalo Lopez. (Texas Department of Criminal Justice via AP)

  • Taliban faces threat from Islamic State, new resistance, UN says

    Afghanistan's Taliban rulers are maintaining close ties with al Qaeda as they consolidate control over the country, and their main military threat is coming from the Islamic State extremist group and guerrilla-style attacks by former Afghan government security personnel, UN experts said in a new report.

  • Russia may be in Ukraine to stay after 100 days of war

    When Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine in late February, the Russian president vowed his forces would not occupy the neighboring country. But as the invasion reached its 100th day Friday, Russia seemed increasingly unlikely to relinquish the territory it has taken in the war.

