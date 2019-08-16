10 males, including 13-year-old, arrested after British police officer slain
Published Friday, August 16, 2019 8:03AM EDT
LONDON -- Thames Valley police say a British police officer investigating a reported burglary has been killed. Ten males have been arrested and are in custody, including a 13-year-old.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he is "deeply shocked and appalled" by the death of Thames Valley police officer Andrew Harper. Johnson says in a tweet that his thoughts are with Harper's family, friends and colleagues.
Johnson says Harper's death "is the most powerful reminder that police officers up and down the country put themselves at risk every single day to keep us safe. They have my absolute support."
Harper, of the Roads Policing Proactive Unit, was killed while "performing his duties" in Berkshire, in southeast England, at 11:30 p.m. Thursday. Further details were not immediately available.
