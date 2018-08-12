10 hospitalized after shots fired at U.K. Caribbean carnival
Police officers stand at the cordoned off area in Claremont Road in Manchester after a shooting Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018. (Peter Byrne / The Associated Press)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, August 12, 2018 8:40AM EDT
LONDON -- Ten people, including two children, were injured early Sunday morning when shots were fired after a Caribbean carnival in the northern English city of Manchester.
Greater Manchester police said one man is in stable but serious condition at a local hospital with injuries to his legs. The other nine people are being treated for pellet-type wounds suffered in the shooting, which was reported at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday. The police did not say what type of weapon was used.'
"Thankfully the injuries suffered do not appear to be as serious as first believed, and hopefully people will begin to leave hospital over the course of the day following treatment," Chief Superintendent Wasim Chaudhry said in a statement, urging anyone else who may be injured to seek treatment. "This was a reckless act that could have had devastating consequences with families and friends losing loved ones."
The shooting comes amid a spike in gun and knife crime in Britain that has sparked calls for government action in a country where firearms are strictly controlled.
Several people have been injured after shots were fired in #MossSide earlier this morning. Extra officers will continue to patrol the area over the coming days. https://t.co/qzIQJzfKeX pic.twitter.com/I4CevWIlOo— G M Police (@gmpolice) August 12, 2018
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Tourist killed by hippo while taking pictures in Kenya
- Charlottesville anniversary: Counterprotest expected to dwarf 'white civil rights rally'
- Rain pouring, Trump rages on Twitter and hangs with bikers
- Omarosa in new book: I saw Trump's racism 'with my own eyes'
- Thousands attend Arab-led rally against Israeli bill