10 dead in mass shooting at supermarket, suspect arraigned

A teenage gunman wearing military gear and livestreaming with a helmet camera opened fire with a rifle at a Buffalo, N.Y., supermarket in what authorities described as 'racially motived violent extremism,' killing 10 people and wounding three others Saturday before he surrendered, authorities said.

A crowd gathers as police investigate after a shooting at a supermarket on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Abortion rights backers rally in anger over post-Roe future

Abortion rights supporters demonstrating at hundreds of marches and rallies Saturday expressed their outrage that the U.S. Supreme Court appears prepared to scrap the constitutional right to abortion that has endured for nearly a half-century and their fear about what that could mean for women's reproductive choices.

  • Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan becomes UAE's president

    Rulers in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday unanimously appointed Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as the autocratic nation's president, signalling both unity and stability in this key energy-rich country that hosts Western militaries.

