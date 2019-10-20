1 Turkish soldier killed, amid shaky ceasefire in Syria
In this Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 photo, Turkish-backed Syrian opposition fighters ride atop their armored personnel carrier to cross the border into Syria, in Akcakale, Sanliurfa province, southeastern Turkey. (AP Photo/Mehmet Guzel)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, October 20, 2019 7:57AM EDT
AKCAKALE ILCESI, Turkey - Turkey's defence ministry says one soldier has been killed amid sporadic clashes with Kurdish fighters in northern Syria, despite a U.S.-brokered ceasefire.
Sunday's ministry statement said that Syrian Kurdish fighters have violated the three-day-old ceasefire some 20 times.
The statement said the soldier was killed during an observation shift earlier in the day, in an attack by anti-tank weapons and small arms fire, bringing Turkey's military death toll up to seven soldiers in its wide-ranging offensive against Syrian Kurdish forces.
The ministry also said it allowed a 39-vehicle humanitarian convoy to enter Ras al-Ayn, a key border town that's seen some of the heaviest fighting. It said the convoy evacuated wounded and others.
Turkey considers the Syrian Kurdish groups terrorists for their links to a decades-long Kurdish insurgency inside Turkey.
