1 teen dead, 2 others injured after Alabama Black Friday shooting
The Associated Press
Published Friday, November 23, 2018 6:08AM EST
HOOVER, Ala. -- One teen is dead and two others have been injured following a shooting at an Alabama mall prior to Black Friday shopping.
Authorities say the shooting happened about 9:30 p.m. Thursday at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, a nearby suburb of Birmingham.
Police say a fight between two teens, including an 18-year-old, resulted in a gunfire exchange. One teen fled but was confronted by two Hoover police officers.
Captain Gregg Rector said at a news conference that a Hoover officer "did engage that individual, shot him and he is dead on the scene."
The second teen was hospitalized in serious condition. Rector said a 12-year-old girl also struck by gunfire was hospitalized. Her condition was not immediately known.
The Riverchase Galleria said the mall is closed until further notice.
