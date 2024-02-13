World

    • 1 person killed and 10 injured when vehicle crashes into emergency room in Austin, Texas

    A first responder works the scene after a car crashed into an emergency room at St. David's North Austin Medical Center, Feb. 13, 2024. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP) A first responder works the scene after a car crashed into an emergency room at St. David's North Austin Medical Center, Feb. 13, 2024. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
    Austin, Texas -

    A car crashed into a Texas hospital's emergency room Tuesday, killing one person and injuring at least 10 others, authorities said.

    The car smashed into the ER at St. David's North Austin Medical Center shortly after 5:30 p.m., Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services said in a Facebook post.

    At least one person is dead, Austin police Det. Carey Chaudoir told the Austin American-Statesman.

    There was no immediate word on whether the driver was among the injured. The crash appeared to be unintentional, authorities said.

    St. David's North Austin Medical Center, which has a 24-hour emergency department, is described on its website as a 441-bed acute care facility that handles maternity and newborn care, other women's health services and many other specialties, including heart and brain surgeries and robotic surgery.

