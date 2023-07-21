1 person killed, 3 others wounded in knife attack in South Korea's capital

Police officers investigate the scene of a stabbing rampage on a street in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, July 21, 2023. A knife-wielding man stabbed at least four pedestrians on a street in the South Korean capital, Seoul, on Friday, killing one person, police said. (Shin Hyun-woo/Yonhap via AP) Police officers investigate the scene of a stabbing rampage on a street in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, July 21, 2023. A knife-wielding man stabbed at least four pedestrians on a street in the South Korean capital, Seoul, on Friday, killing one person, police said. (Shin Hyun-woo/Yonhap via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social