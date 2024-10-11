World

    • 1 person dies and 12 are rescued after elevator malfunctions at Colorado gold mine tourist site

    Share
    DENVER -

    One person was killed and 12 people were rescued after being trapped for about six hours at the bottom of a former Colorado gold mine when an elevator malfunctioned at the tourist site, authorities said.

    The elevator was descending into the Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine near the town of Cripple Creek when it had a mechanical problem around 500 feet (152 metres) beneath the surface, creating a “severe danger for the participants,” Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell said.

    The cause of the visitor's death was not immediately provided.

    The 12 adults who were trapped about 1,000 feet (305 metres) below ground had access to water and used radios to communicate with authorities, who told them there was an elevator issue, Mikesell said.

    Mikesell said during a nighttime briefing that authorities do not know yet what caused the malfunction and an investigation is underway. Engineers worked to make sure the elevator was working safely again before bringing the stranded visitors back up on it. They had been prepared to bring them up by rope if necessary, had they not been able to get the elevator fixed.

    Mikesell declined to reveal the identification of the victim.

    The incident, which was reported to authorities at about noon, happened during the final week of the Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine season before it shuts down for the winter, Mikesell said.

    Earlier in the afternoon, while the 12 were stuck at the bottom, 11 other people who were riding the elevator were rescued. Four had minor injuries but the sheriff did not elaborate on how they were injured.

    The elevator ride typically takes about two minutes, travelling about 500 feet (152 metres) per minute, according to the mine’s website.

    Mikesell said the last time there was an incident was in the 1980s when a couple of people were trapped on the elevator. Nobody died in that incident.

    Mines that operate as tourist attractions in Colorado must designate someone to inspect the mines and the transportation systems daily, according to the state Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety. Mikesell said he didn’t know the date of the last inspection. Records of the inspections weren’t immediately available online.

    Gov. Jared Polis sent state resources including a mine rescue team.

    Cripple Creek is a town of about 1,100 in the Rocky Mountains southwest of Colorado Springs.

    The mine opened in the 1800s and closed in 1961, but still operates tours. Its website describes a one-hour tour in which visitors descend 1,000 feet (305 metres). It says they can see veins of gold in the rock and ride an underground tram.

    A woman named Mollie Kathleen Gortner discovered the site of the mine in 1891 when she saw quartz laced with gold, according to the company’s website.

    ___

    Brown reported from Billings, Montana.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion What are the best ways to boost your income in Canada?

    Whether you're looking to pay off debt, save for a big purchase, or simply give yourself greater financial stability, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some of the best ways to boost your income.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Video shows meteor streaking across Ontario

    Videos of a meteor streaking across the skies of southern Ontario have surfaced and small bits of the outer space rock may have made it to land, one astronomy professor says.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News