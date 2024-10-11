1 person dies and 12 are rescued after elevator malfunctions at Colorado gold mine tourist site

Economy adds 47,000 jobs in September, unemployment rate falls to 6.5 per cent
The economy added 47,000 jobs in September, while the unemployment rate declined for the first time since January to 6.5 per cent.
One person was killed and 12 people were rescued after being trapped for about six hours at the bottom of a former Colorado gold mine when an elevator malfunctioned at the tourist site, authorities said.
The elevator was descending into the Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine near the town of Cripple Creek when it had a mechanical problem around 500 feet (152 metres) beneath the surface, creating a “severe danger for the participants,” Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell said.
The cause of the visitor's death was not immediately provided.
The 12 adults who were trapped about 1,000 feet (305 metres) below ground had access to water and used radios to communicate with authorities, who told them there was an elevator issue, Mikesell said.
Mikesell said during a nighttime briefing that authorities do not know yet what caused the malfunction and an investigation is underway. Engineers worked to make sure the elevator was working safely again before bringing the stranded visitors back up on it. They had been prepared to bring them up by rope if necessary, had they not been able to get the elevator fixed.
Mikesell declined to reveal the identification of the victim.
The incident, which was reported to authorities at about noon, happened during the final week of the Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine season before it shuts down for the winter, Mikesell said.
Earlier in the afternoon, while the 12 were stuck at the bottom, 11 other people who were riding the elevator were rescued. Four had minor injuries but the sheriff did not elaborate on how they were injured.
The elevator ride typically takes about two minutes, travelling about 500 feet (152 metres) per minute, according to the mine’s website.
Mikesell said the last time there was an incident was in the 1980s when a couple of people were trapped on the elevator. Nobody died in that incident.
Mines that operate as tourist attractions in Colorado must designate someone to inspect the mines and the transportation systems daily, according to the state Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety. Mikesell said he didn’t know the date of the last inspection. Records of the inspections weren’t immediately available online.
Gov. Jared Polis sent state resources including a mine rescue team.
Cripple Creek is a town of about 1,100 in the Rocky Mountains southwest of Colorado Springs.
The mine opened in the 1800s and closed in 1961, but still operates tours. Its website describes a one-hour tour in which visitors descend 1,000 feet (305 metres). It says they can see veins of gold in the rock and ride an underground tram.
A woman named Mollie Kathleen Gortner discovered the site of the mine in 1891 when she saw quartz laced with gold, according to the company’s website.
___
Brown reported from Billings, Montana.
The economy added 47,000 jobs in September, while the unemployment rate declined for the first time since January to 6.5 per cent.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling on provinces and territories to start negotiating pharmacare deals as soon as possible, now that the federal legislation to enact the program has become law.
If you are one of the millions with heart disease, you have a higher risk for future dementia, according to the American Heart Association.
Two sisters from Ontario travelled to Newfoundland to spend time with their mom after they learned she lost $20,000 to a romance scam.
Whether you're looking to pay off debt, save for a big purchase, or simply give yourself greater financial stability, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some of the best ways to boost your income.
Florida residents repaired damage from Hurricane Milton and cleaned up debris Friday after the storm smashed through coastal communities and tore homes to pieces, flooded streets and spawned a barrage of deadly tornadoes.
Quebecer Stephan Perreault and his team of linemen have been helping restore power in North Carolina since Hurricane Helene hit in late September, and they don't expect to be heading home any time soon.
The superintendent of the Winnipeg School Division (WSD) has apologized over a message displayed during a professional development day on Wednesday.
Al Pacino is enjoying being a late-in-life dad. The legendary actor talked about being a father to a brood, including to 16-month-old Roman with producer Noor Alfallah.
Global Affairs Canada says it's aware of reports of the death of a Canadian in Lebanon.
Seven Vancouver police officers involved in the beating death of Myles Gray nine years ago have been cleared of wrongdoing by a police discipline authority.
Justin Trudeau reiterated Canada's call for a ceasefire in Lebanon and in Gaza when he spoke with reporters at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit in Laos.
A B.C. man was found guilty and sentenced for murder after failing to convince a judge that the woman he killed and dismembered consented to the strangulation that caused her death.
The sexual assault trial of a Toronto councillor continued Thursday in a Bracebridge courtroom.
The Supreme Court of Canada has dismissed a bid to appeal by accusers of former University of British Columbia writing professor and novelist Steven Galloway, paving the way for his defamation case against them to go to trial.
The Nobel Peace Prize was awarded Friday to Nihon Hidankyo, a Japanese organization of survivours of the U.S. atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, for its activism against nuclear weapons.
North Korea has accused rival South Korea of flying drones to its capital to drop anti-North Korean propaganda leaflets and threatened to respond with force if such flights occur again. South Korea issued a vague denial of the allegation.
The partial remains of a British mountaineer who might -- or might not -- have been one of the first two people to climb Mount Everest are believed to have been found a century after their ascent of the world's highest peak, according to an expedition led by National Geographic.
Florida residents repaired damage from Hurricane Milton and cleaned up debris Friday after the storm smashed through coastal communities and tore homes to pieces, flooded streets and spawned a barrage of deadly tornadoes.
One person was killed and 12 people were rescued after being trapped for about six hours at the bottom of a former Colorado gold mine when an elevator malfunctioned at the tourist site, authorities said.
Gunmen killed 20 miners and wounded another seven in Pakistan’s southwest, a police official said Friday, drawing condemnation from authorities as a search was launched for the assailants.
Former public safety minister Bill Blair is expected to face questions at a federal inquiry today about why it took much longer than usual to sign off on a spy service warrant in 2021.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling on provinces and territories to start negotiating pharmacare deals as soon as possible, now that the federal legislation to enact the program has become law.
Donald Trump has vowed to renegotiate the USMCA free trade agreement with Canada and Mexico.
If you are one of the millions with heart disease, you have a higher risk for future dementia, according to the American Heart Association.
Twin brothers who were born conjoined recently celebrated their first birthday after undergoing successful separation surgery.
Emmy Casper-Joe hadn’t even reached her teens when she started to struggle with her mental health.
One reason why the current wave of AI research is so closely tied to the tech industry is that only a handful of corporations have the resources to build the most powerful AI systems.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveiled on Thursday his vision of a 'a fun, exciting future,' an 'age of abundance' full of his company’s self-driving cars without steering wheels, parking lots turned into parks and robots that will walk among the population – that he once again promised would be available within a few years.
Florida saw a record number of tornado warnings in a single day Wednesday. An expert says this phenomenon is not unheard of.
Al Pacino is enjoying being a late-in-life dad. The legendary actor talked about being a father to a brood, including to 16-month-old Roman with producer Noor Alfallah.
Set to premiere next year, the film '111' is a joint Canadian-Swiss production that follows the interwoven stories of four people in the aftermath of the Sept. 2, 1998 Swissair crash near Peggy's Cove, N.S.
When Netflix’s hit show 'Emily in Paris' revealed at the end of season four that its lead character was heading to Rome, it caught many viewers by surprise. Now, French President Emmanuel Macron has waded into the conversation.
The economy added 47,000 jobs in September, while the unemployment rate declined for the first time since January to 6.5 per cent.
Whether you're looking to pay off debt, save for a big purchase, or simply give yourself greater financial stability, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some of the best ways to boost your income.
In a letter to the federal government, executives from 10 industry groups are demanding that officials take action to ease the threat of work stoppages at key transport hubs and arteries.
Two sisters from Ontario travelled to Newfoundland to spend time with their mom after they learned she lost $20,000 to a romance scam.
There was an eye-catching mix of rainbows and lightning over Vancouver following a brief downpour this week.
As a parent, you want your child to spread their wings and fly, not crash down to reality when they first enter the job market.
Former Toronto Raptors guard Danny Green has announced his retirement from the NBA.
Strong winds from Hurricane Milton caused extensive damage to the roof of St. Petersburg's Tropicana Field, home of the MLB's Tampa Bay Rays.
Rafael Nadal is retiring from professional tennis at age 38, he announced in a video message Thursday, after winning 22 Grand Slam titles — 14 at the French Open — during an unprecedented era he shared with rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveiled on Thursday his vision of a 'a fun, exciting future,' an 'age of abundance' full of his company’s self-driving cars without steering wheels, parking lots turned into parks and robots that will walk among the population – that he once again promised would be available within a few years.
Dozens of cars were pulled out of the Detroit River in west Windsor on Tuesday, causing many questions for Windsorites.
Hundreds of thousands of vehicles are being recalled in Canada due to a steering-related issue that could increase a driver's risk of crash.
There was an eye-catching mix of rainbows and lightning over Vancouver following a brief downpour this week.
Jeff Warner from Aidie Creek Gardens in the northern Ontario community of Englehart has a passion for growing big pumpkins and his effort is paying off in more ways than one.
Saskatchewan’s Jessica Campbell has made hockey history, becoming the first ever female assistant coach in the National Hockey League (NHL).
Have you ever seen videos of hovercrafts online or on TV and thought, 'Wow, I wish I could ride one of those.' One Alberta man did, and then built his own.
A B.C. couple is getting desperate – and creative – in their search for their missing dog.
Videos of a meteor streaking across the skies of southern Ontario have surfaced and small bits of the outer space rock may have made it to land, one astronomy professor says.
A unique form of clouds made an appearance over the skies of Ottawa on Sunday evening.
Bernie Hicks, known as the ‘Batman of Amherst,’ always wanted to sit in a Batmobile until a kind stranger made it happen.
Bubi’s Awesome Eats, located on University Ave West took to social media to announce the closure on Friday.
Emmy Casper-Joe hadn’t even reached her teens when she started to struggle with her mental health.
B.C. Conservative leader John Rustad pledges to overhaul BC Ferries, while NDP Leader David Eby promises to attract more doctors to B.C. with new payment model.
Seven Vancouver police officers involved in the beating death of Myles Gray nine years ago have been cleared of wrongdoing by a police discipline authority.
Two sisters from Ontario travelled to Newfoundland to spend time with their mom after they learned she lost $20,000 to a romance scam.
Several lanes of Hwy. 401 have reopened in Oshawa following a serious collision.
A worker has been transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a collision involving a Ministry of Transportation vehicle on Hwy. 403 in Burlington.
Police say they are on the hunt for a suspect after a man died in hospital after being shot in Forest Lawn.
Jeff Davison, who once served as councillor in Ward 6 and ran for mayor in the 2021 election, said Thursday he will run for mayor again next year.
The United Nurses of Alberta (UNA) have voted to send a mediator-recommended settlement with the provincial government to its more than 30,000 members for a ratification vote.
The aurora borealis was visible across the national capital region Thursday night, the second time this week the dazzling display was seen in the region.
Premier Doug Ford is visiting eastern Ontario to kick off the Thanksgiving long weekend. Ford and Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development David Piccini will be in Brockville, Ont. for remarks at 11 a.m.
The Ottawa Senators opened the 2024-25 season by ringing in a new tradition at Canadian Tire Centre – a rally bell.
Quebec restaurant employees are earning a higher wage and working fewer hours than the servers, dishwashers and bartenders in other Canadian provinces, according to a new report from the Quebec Restaurant Association.
Over 100 homeowners attended a Pierrefonds-Roxboro meeting on Thursday night to learn more about the proposed flood maps for their Montreal borough. They are not confident the maps are accurate or fair.
A 28-year-old man has died after being shot in a Laval parking lot Thursday afternoon, police say.
An Edmonton daycare has been shut down after failing to address concerns about unsupervised children, the province said Thursday.
The United Nurses of Alberta (UNA) have voted to send a mediator-recommended settlement with the provincial government to its more than 30,000 members for a ratification vote.
The economy added 47,000 jobs in September, while the unemployment rate declined for the first time since January to 6.5 per cent.
Maritime motorists are paying more at the pumps ahead of the Thanksgiving long weekend after the price of gas and diesel jumped significantly overnight.
The northern lights were visible in parts of Canada Thursday night, including in the Maritimes.
A special weather statement is in effect for parts of Nova Scotia, warning of windy conditions on Saturday.
A woman is speaking out after an assault on a Winnipeg Transit bus sent her and her daughter to the hospital.
The superintendent of the Winnipeg School Division (WSD) has apologized over a message displayed during a professional development day on Wednesday.
A new report taking a second look at sleep safety in infants found a fundamental shift is needed to prevent babies from unnecessarily dying in their sleep.
RCMP say officers have found an abandoned vehicle and seized a firearm connected to an armed robbery in the Whitewood, Sask. area Wednesday night, but are still on the hunt for two suspects.
Amid what could be Saskatchewan's tightest election in 17 years, the leader of the NDP is asking voters to set party politics aside and support what's the best course for the province.
The economy added 47,000 jobs in September, while the unemployment rate declined for the first time since January to 6.5 per cent.
Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest officially gets underway Friday with a big celebration in front of Kitchener City Hall. Here's what you need to know.
Ontario Provincial Police have arrested a Waterloo man who they believe is linked to a group that has been scamming victims across Canada.
A failed condo development in Kitchener is in new hands, leaving those who purchased property with a decision to make.
Emails obtained by CTV News show a Saskatoon private school embroiled in abuse allegations considered mayoral hopeful Gord Wyant a "friend," but he says he cut off contact when the allegations came to light.
Saskatoon's civic election is inching closer, as candidates are now finalized ahead of voting day on Nov. 13.
The Saskatchewan RCMP is responding to a report of an armed carjacking in Red Pheasant First Nation.
Glenn Thompson packs his E-bike to make the short trip back to the room he’s renting. Just a few short weeks ago, he was living in a tent.
An Ontario man said he feels 'devastated' after learning his identity was stolen to take out two fraudulent loans under his name.
A 14-year-old student received non-life-threatening injuries Thursday afternoon in a collision with a vehicle in Chelmsford in Greater Sudbury.
According to the health unit, between May 1 and Sept. 26, 2024, a total of 30 confirmed legionella cases met the criteria for inclusion in the outbreak.
Officers investigated several complaints they received about the owner of McMillan Flooring and More Inc. soliciting business between May and June, taking deposits and then not doing the work.
At around 9:15 a.m. emergency services responded to reports of a possible stabbing in the area of Oxford Street West and Fiddlers Green Road.
Local photographer grabs stellar photos of Northern Lights.
Oro-Medonte fire crews worked to extinguish a blaze early Friday morning.
OPP are running Operation Impact on Thanksgiving weekend to ensure highway safety.
A Windsor city councillor is pushing an idea to build a handful of houses by selling off part of a park he says is going unused.
Windsor's mayor is backing a controversial proposal that would force people into involuntary mental health or addictions treatment. What people across the province are talking about was referenced in a Facebook post by Mayor Drew Dilkens.
The economy added 47,000 jobs in September, while the unemployment rate declined for the first time since January to 6.5 per cent.
A suspect has been arrested after allegedly shooting a pellet gun at someone in a Victoria parking lot last week, according to authorities.
It was a special day for five rescued harbour seals and the people who helped prepare them for their return to life in the wild.
Mounties on Vancouver Island say they made an unusual seizure during a recent drug trafficking investigation.
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.
The Interfaith Food Bank is busy preparing Thanksgiving bundles and has some tips for anyone hoping to cut down on their holiday dinner costs.
A weapons complaint that led to the temporary lockdown of two Lethbridge schools Thursday turned out to be no threat, police said in a media release.
Thousands more Lethbridge residents will soon be without a family doctor.
Someone who bought a lottery ticket in Parry Sound, Ont., last year is about to miss out on a $100,000 prize if they don't claim it within the next two weeks.
Sault Ste. Marie Police Service said two people were arrested following a heavy police presence on Chapple Avenue on Thursday.
An annual international mining conference is underway in Greater Sudbury, Ont., marking the first time the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Conference of Mining Regions and Cities has been held in North America.
A Conservative MP from Newfoundland and Labrador says some small towns in his rural riding are overrun with crime, but police say they haven't received reports to that effect.
As millions in federal funding flow into a Labrador group whose claims of Inuit identity have been rejected by Indigenous organizations across Canada, a national Inuit leader worries the Liberal government is putting the rights of Indigenous Peoples at risk.
He may not have logged the fastest time or even gone the full distance, but residents of a Newfoundland town agree the goat who unexpectedly joined the local weekend half marathon was the event's undisputed champion.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.