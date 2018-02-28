1 injured after Royal Canadian Air Force drops raft on Miami home
A Miami home damaged by a falling raft from a Royal Canadian Air Force helicopter, according to police, on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. (WSVN)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Wednesday, February 28, 2018 6:24PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, February 28, 2018 7:27PM EST
A house in Miami, Fla., has a hole in the roof and one person has minor injuries after a Royal Canadian Air Force helicopter dropped a life raft.
Miami-Dade police told CTV News that the uninflated raft struck the home around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
RCAF spokesman David Lavallee told The Canadian Press that the military is investigating how and why the raft detached from the Trenton, Ont.-based Griffon search-and-rescue helicopter.
Lavallee said that one person in the residence sustained minor injuries.
WSVN Miami reports that a woman was asleep in the home when the still-packaged raft smashed through the ceiling of her bedroom.
