

CTVNews.ca Staff





A house in Miami, Fla., has a hole in the roof and one person has minor injuries after a Royal Canadian Air Force helicopter dropped a life raft.

Miami-Dade police told CTV News that the uninflated raft struck the home around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

RCAF spokesman David Lavallee told The Canadian Press that the military is investigating how and why the raft detached from the Trenton, Ont.-based Griffon search-and-rescue helicopter.

Lavallee said that one person in the residence sustained minor injuries.

WSVN Miami reports that a woman was asleep in the home when the still-packaged raft smashed through the ceiling of her bedroom.