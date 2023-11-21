World

    • 1 dead, others believed missing in Alaska landslide, authorities say

    Lights on a police cruiser are seen in this shutterstock.com image. Lights on a police cruiser are seen in this shutterstock.com image.
    JUNEAU, Alaska -

    Alaska State Troopers say at least one person has died and others are believed missing after a large landslide slammed into home and covered a highway near a remote community in southeast Alaska.

    Troopers said Tuesday that the slide occurred Monday night near Wrangell, an island community of more than 2,000 people, located about 155 miles (roughly 249 kilometres) south of Juneau.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    MORE WORLD NEWS

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News