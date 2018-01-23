1 dead, many wounded in Kentucky school shooting: Governor
Emergency crews respond to Marshall County High School after a fatal school shooting Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, in Benton, Ky. (Ryan Hermens/The Paducah Sun via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, January 23, 2018 10:15AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 23, 2018 11:31AM EST
BENTON, Ky. -- Authorities are reporting one person was killed and others were wounded Tuesday morning in a high school shooting in rural Kentucky.
In a tweet from a verified account, Gov. Matt Bevin said it happened at Marshall County High School in southwest Kentucky.
In the tweet, Bevin says a shooting suspect was in custody. No other details were immediately available.
The community is about 120 miles northwest of Nashville, Tennessee.
Tragic shooting at Marshall County HS...Shooter is in custody, one confirmed fatality, multiple others wounded...Much yet unknown...Please do not speculate or spread hearsay...Let’s let the first responders do their job and be grateful that they are there to do it for us...— Governor Matt Bevin (@GovMattBevin) January 23, 2018
