

The Associated Press





BENTON, Ky. -- Authorities are reporting one person was killed and others were wounded Tuesday morning in a high school shooting in rural Kentucky.

In a tweet from a verified account, Gov. Matt Bevin said it happened at Marshall County High School in southwest Kentucky.

In the tweet, Bevin says a shooting suspect was in custody. No other details were immediately available.

The community is about 120 miles northwest of Nashville, Tennessee.