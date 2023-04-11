1 dead, hundreds flee wildfire in South Korean seaside city

Local residents stand near the scene of a fire, affected by a wildfire in the area, in Gangneung, South Korea, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. (You Hyung-jae/Yonhap via AP) Local residents stand near the scene of a fire, affected by a wildfire in the area, in Gangneung, South Korea, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. (You Hyung-jae/Yonhap via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What we know about victims of the Louisville bank shooting

Tributes were growing Monday for the five people slain in a shooting at a Louisville bank, with friends sharing details of their lives and mourners gathering at vigils. Details were also emerging about some of the wounded, including a rookie officer who was just recently sworn in.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social