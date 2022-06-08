1 dead, 8 injured after car hits pedestrians in Berlin

Rescue workers help an injured person after a car crashed into a crowd of people in central Berlin, Germany, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn) Rescue workers help an injured person after a car crashed into a crowd of people in central Berlin, Germany, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social