1 dead, 11 injured in Mexican city of Playa del Carmen
This file December 2016 photo shows a beach north of Playa del Carmen in Mexico, which stretches for miles. (AP Photo/Amir Bibawy)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, May 14, 2019 12:01PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 15, 2019 10:13AM EDT
MEXICO CITY -- A pair of gunmen burst into a bar and opened fire with pistols, killing one person and wounding 11 others in the Mexican resort city of Playa del Carmen.
The bar attacked late Monday is relatively far from the beach and Playa del Carmen's tourist zone.
The state of Quintana Roo's Tourism Promotion Council said Tuesday that none of the people shot were tourists. Its statement said initial reports suggested the attack stemmed from a dispute between criminal elements.
The council said the state's leaders have been taking steps to keep popular tourist destinations safe through installation of surveillance cameras and modernizing the police force.
Authorities have blamed past attacks in Playa del Carmen on street-level drug dealing.
In June, seven men died in a shooting in a low-income area of Playa del Carmen.
