

The Associated Press





PARIS -- A police union official says a suspect has shot dead one person and seriously wounded another inside a supermarket in the southern French town of Trebes.

Yves Lefebvre, secretary general of the SGP Police-FO union, says the suspect earlier fired six shots at police officers who were on their way back from jogging near the city of Carcassonne Friday morning. One police officer was injured in the shoulder but is not in life-threatening condition, Lefebvre said

The police officers, based in the southern city of Marseille, were on a temporary mission in Carcassonne, he said.

The French Interior Ministry said on its Twitter account Friday that police and rescue operations are the priority.

Authorities in the Aude region are warning people to avoid the area around the supermarket.

⚠️ Intervention de police en cours à #Trèbes dans l'#Aude. La priorité est à l'intervention des forces de police et de secours. Plus d'informations à venir sur ce compte, ne diffusez pas de rumeurs ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/M2t4mLccG0 — Ministère de l'Intérieur (@Place_Beauvau) March 23, 2018

#Trèbes : je fais un point de situation en visioconférence avec nos forces de sécurité depuis l’École Nationale Supérieure de Police où j’étais ce matin en déplacement. pic.twitter.com/Nj0PEim60k — Gérard Collomb (@gerardcollomb) March 23, 2018