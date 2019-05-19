

Nicole Bogart, CTVNews.ca





One Canadian and four Americans were killed after a small plane crashed into the sea shortly after taking off from Roatan, a popular island destination on the Atlantic coast of Honduras.

Officials initially gave conflicting reports about the victims’ nationalities, suggesting all five of the victims were Canadians; however, the country’s armed forces later said four of the victims were from the United States.

Global Affairs Canada confirmed to CTV News that a Canadian citizen was killed in the crash; however, the victim’s identity remains unknown.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the Canadian Citizen who died in a tragic plane crash in Roatan Islands, Honduras. Canadian consular officials in Tegucigalpa, Honduras are in contact with local authorities and are providing consular assistance to the family of the victim,” read a statement from a Global Affairs Canada spokesperson.

According to authorities, firefighters were quick to respond to the crash site. Four of the plane’s occupants were found dead. Another died hours later in hospital.

The plane was headed to the port city of Trujillo, another popular tourist destination about 80 kilometres from Roatan.