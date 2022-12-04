1,700 dead seals found on Russia's Caspian coast

In this image taken from footage provided by the RU-RTR Russian television on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, Journalists and Interdistrict Environmental Prosecutor's Office employees walk near the bodies of dead seals on shore of the Caspian Sea, Dagestan. About 700 endangered seals were found dead on the coast of the Caspian Sea in Dagestan. According to the local authorities, the reason for the death has not been established yet, and the number of dead animals may increase. Specialists of the Russian Federal Fisheries Agency and the Environmental Prosecutor's Office are inspecting the coastline and collecting data for laboratory research. (RU-RTR Russian Television via AP) In this image taken from footage provided by the RU-RTR Russian television on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, Journalists and Interdistrict Environmental Prosecutor's Office employees walk near the bodies of dead seals on shore of the Caspian Sea, Dagestan. About 700 endangered seals were found dead on the coast of the Caspian Sea in Dagestan. According to the local authorities, the reason for the death has not been established yet, and the number of dead animals may increase. Specialists of the Russian Federal Fisheries Agency and the Environmental Prosecutor's Office are inspecting the coastline and collecting data for laboratory research. (RU-RTR Russian Television via AP)

