ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Vilardi, Perfetti pace Jets to 2-1 win over Rangers

Published

New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) makes a save on Winnipeg Jets' Vladislav Namestnikov (7) during the second period of their NHL hockey game in Winnipeg, Tuesday March 11, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Greenslade


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.