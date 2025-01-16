ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Recently married and soon to be a dad, Jets' Connor enjoying life on and off the ice

By The Canadian Press

Published

Winnipeg Jets' Kyle Connor (81) looks to make a pass as Los Angeles Kings' Vladislav Gavrikov (84) defends during second period NHL action in Winnipeg, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods




















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.