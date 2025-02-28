On Ice: Broomhead foam issues on hold for Montana's Brier, but curlers still fuming

Reflected in a window of an arena suite; Canada second E.J. Harnden and third Mark Nichols, centre left, sweep as lead Geoff Walker watches his shot while playing Prince Edward Island during the Brier, in Regina, on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. The equipment technology tension that has engulfed the elite curling scene in recent weeks is expected to be put on hold at the Montana's Brier. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck