ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Nikolaj Ehlers, Kyle Connor score as the Jets pull away for a 6-1 win at the Devils

By The Associated Press

Published

New Jersey Devils' Tomas Tatar, left, fights for control of the puck with Winnipeg Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers (27) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 7, 2025, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.