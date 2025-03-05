ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Nelson, Palmieri lead Islanders to 3-2 win over NHL-leading Jets

By The Associated Press

Published

New York Islanders' Brock Nelson (29) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Winnipeg Jets Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.