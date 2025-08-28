Sports

Less pork, more veggies keeps Willie Jefferson a dominant defensive force in the CFL

By The Canadian Press

Published

BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke (12) gets wrapped up by Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Willie Jefferson (5) during first half CFL action in Winnipeg Thursday, June 12, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods


















