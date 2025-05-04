ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Jets goalie Hellebuyck pulled for third straight road game as Jets fall to Blues

Published

St. Louis Blues fans react as Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) looks on during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL first-round playoff series on Friday, May 2, 2025, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Le)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.