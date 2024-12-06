ADVERTISEMENT

Manitoba RCMP say cause of fatal house fire appears ‘suspicious’

The Manitoba RCMP is investigating a fatal house fire in Pinaymootang First Nation, saying the cause appears to be “suspicious.”

Winnipeg fire crews fight two fires Thursday morning

Winnipeg fire crews were kept busy Thursday morning responding to two structure fires.

Winnipeg man arrested in stabbings, robbery of taxi driver: Police

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) has laid charges after two people were stabbed and a taxi driver was robbed during an incident on Tuesday evening.

Manitoba RCMP looking for 4 armed robbery suspects

The Manitoba RCMP is searching for four suspects it alleges are responsible for a pair of armed robberies.

Krista McCarville’s road to hometown Scotties Tournament of Hearts intense

Her face plastered on billboards in her hometown of Thunder Bay, Ont., turned up the heat on Krista McCarville's curling team this winter.

Winnipeg police experiencing issues with non-emergency phone line

The Winnipeg Police Service is experiencing technical difficulties with its non-emergency phone line on Thursday morning.

‘Life-saving’ pilot project in St. Boniface to be extended: health minister

There is new life for a life-saving pilot project in St. Boniface aimed at freeing up hospital beds while providing care for the homeless.

Loopholes allowing for unreasonable rent increases in Winnipeg: report

A new report has found that Winnipeg tenants feel like the rental system is rigged against them.

AMC, First Nations family calling for changes to mental health support for children

A First Nations family and the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs are calling for accountability and an independent investigation after a teenage girl was in the care of the Manitoba Adolescent Treatment Centre (MATC), saying she hasn’t received “adequate medical support.”

‘We are depleting quickly’: Siloam Mission in urgent need of donations amid cold snap

Siloam Mission is running low on some urgently needed items amid a frosty cold snap in Winnipeg.

New K-8 school coming to southwest Winnipeg

The Manitoba government is continuing its announcement of new schools in the city.

Four-legged Manitobans named top dogs at Westminster dog show

Some top Manitoba dogs put their best paws forward at the Westminster dog show, fetching some big accolades in the process.

Manitoba weather: The cold conditions aren’t going anywhere yet

An arctic airmass continues to have its grip locked firmly on Manitoba and northwestern Ontario on Wednesday.

Classes cancelled after fire breaks out at Winnipeg school

Classes are cancelled at a Winnipeg school after a fire broke out Wednesday morning.

Sidewalk snow clearing and improved asphalt reports coming to Winnipeg committee

Snow clearing on sidewalks and improving pavement on city streets will be topics of conversation the next time the city’s public works committee meets.