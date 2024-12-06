ADVERTISEMENT

Zach Collaros makes season debut, Winnipeg Blue Bombers thump B.C. Lions 27-14

Thirteen seasons into his CFL career, Zach Collaros isn’t taking football for granted.

Thunderstorm warnings, watches issued in Manitoba

Parts of southern and eastern Manitoba could see thunderstorms roll through at the tail end of the weekend.

Wildfire smoke prompts air quality warnings in Manitoba

Several Manitoba communities are under air quality advisories Saturday due to wildfire smoke.

Man charged after stabbing store security guard: Winnipeg police

A 30-year-old man is facing charges after police say he stabbed a security guard at a clothing store in St. Vital.

Missing Sask. woman, daughter found: RCMP

A 27-year-old woman and her one-year-old daughter, who were reported missing Saturday, have been found.

Winnipeggers celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day at The Forks

The Forks marked National Indigenous Peoples Day on Saturday with a wide range of events and activities.

Vacant St. James home to be demolished after fire

A vacant home in St. James is slated for demolition following a fire early Saturday.

B.C. student created wildfire map during own evacuation from Manitoba fire zone

A geography student built an interactive website after fleeing from Flin Flon in late May.

The Manitoba designer breaking barriers to create traditional Indigenous clothing

A Manitoba designer is honouring his culture and defying gender stereotypes through the creation of traditional Indigenous fashion.

Man injured in 2023 Winnipeg mass shooting dies in hospital; family wants attempted murder charge upgraded

The sole survivor of a mass shooting that killed four people nearly two years ago has died in hospital and his family is asking for the charge against the alleged shooter to be upgraded to second-degree murder.

Body of missing 18-year-old found in river: Brandon police

Brandon Police Service has confirmed that the body of 18-year-old Owen Bedford, who was previously reported missing earlier this week, has been found in a river.

World Curling tightens sweeping rules, bans firmer broom foams ahead of Olympics

World Curling has tightened its sweeping equipment rules heading into the Olympic season.

Teen suffers life-altering injuries following machete attack, robbery

Winnipeg police are looking for witnesses after a teenager was attacked with a machete and robbed by a group of youths one week ago.

Organization aiming to end Winnipeg homelessness releases strategic plan

A charitable organization looking to end chronic homelessness in Winnipeg released a five-year strategic plan on Thursday to tackle the issue.

Manitoba RCMP investigating double homicide

The Manitoba RCMP are investigating a double homicide in Victoria Beach, Man. on June 20, 2025.