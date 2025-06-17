ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

Winnipeg School Division honours Indigenous graduates in the city and beyond

By The Canadian Press

Published

Parker Ledoux, 17 from Creighton, Sask. who graduating from Creighton Community School, poses for a portrait in Winnipeg on Monday, June 16, 2025 at the University of Winnipeg Duckworth Centre as part of a special celebration put on by the Winnipeg School Division to honour 2025 Indigenous graduates, as well as graduates from northern Manitoba communities who have been evacuated due to ongoing wildfires. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.