Winnipeg police officers could help with security for G7 Summit in Calgary

Several hundred demonstrators gather on the highway outside a security checkpoint for the G8 Summit in Kananaskis, Alta. on Wednesday, June 26, 2002. A security expert, who was involved with the G8 meeting held in Kananaskis 23 years ago, expects protective measures will be even more stringent when world leaders gather for the G7 west of Calgary in June. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Dave Martin

