ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

Winnipeg police looking to identify man allegedly involved in indecent acts

By Kayla Rosen

Published

CCTV image of the suspect allegedly involved in indecent acts between March and April 2025. (Winnipeg Police Service)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.