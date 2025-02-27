ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

Winnipeg police looking for information on homicide of 35-year-old man

By Kayla Rosen

Published

Police on scene of the Magnus Avenue homicide investigation on Feb. 26, 2025. (Ken Gabel/CTV News Winnipeg)


















