ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

Winnipeg police arrest pair of men allegedly selling drugs at wildfire evacuation site

By Kayla Rosen

Published

A Winnipeg Police Service cruiser is shown in an undated file image. (CTV News Winnipeg)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.