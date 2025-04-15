ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

Winnipeg Jets head coach Scott Arniel making most of second chance in NHL spotlight

By The Canadian Press

Published

Winnipeg Jets head coach Scott Arniel takes to Josh Morrissey (44) during their NHL training camp practice in Winnipeg, Friday, September 20, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.