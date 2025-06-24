ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

Winnipeg Humane Society helping evacuees prepare to return home

By Kayla Rosen

Published

The Winnipeg Humane Society is helping make sure there are supplies for evacuees’ furry family members.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.