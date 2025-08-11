ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

Winnipeg home destroyed in blaze that injured firefighter

By Kayla Rosen

Published

A Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service fire truck in May 2025. (Gary Robson/CTV News Winnipeg)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.