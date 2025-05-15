ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

Winnipeg company creates robotic Jets fan

By Kayla Rosen

Published

The JetsBot waving a flag and towel at Eascan Automation on May 14, 2025. (Scott Andersson/CTV News)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.