ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

Wind chills to dip as low as -45 in parts of Manitoba: ECCC

By Kayla Rosen

Published

Cold weather in Manitoba.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.