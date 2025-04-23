ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

Why Manitoba is seeing a surge in fires

By Kayla Rosen

Published

Curt Hull, project director of Climate Change Connection, breaks down how our dry winter could fuel early wildfires and threaten remote communities.


















