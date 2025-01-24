ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

‘We want to return the favour’: Jets looking to bounce back after ‘embarrassing’ game Monday in Utah

By Devon McKendrick

Updated

Published

Utah Hockey Club goaltender Connor Ingram (39) blocks the puck against Winnipeg Jets centre Morgan Barron (36) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Melissa Majchrzak)