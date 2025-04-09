ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

Vigil held in Winnipeg’s West End for victim of fatal shooting

By Kayla Rosen

Published

A vigil was held on April 8, 2025 to mourn the death of Brenton Sean Paul Harper, who was killed in a deadly shooting.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.