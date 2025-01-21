ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

Utah grounds Jets 5-2 for second straight win at home

By John Coon and The Associated Press

Published

Utah Hockey Club center Jack McBain (22) goes after the puck against Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck (37) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Melissa Majchrzak) (Melissa Majchrzak/AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.