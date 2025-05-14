ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

U.S. backup Oettinger outplaying starter Hellebuyck in NHL playoffs with Stars up 3-1 over Jets

By The Associated Press

Published

Dallas Stars' Jake Oettinger defends against a shot from the Winnipeg Jets in the second period of Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series in Dallas, Sunday, May 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.