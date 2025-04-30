ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

Understanding the process of selecting a new Pope

By Kayla Rosen

Published

Maralee speaks with Daniel MacLeod about the selection process that will soon get underway to select a new Pope, and if the new Pope will be Canadian.


















