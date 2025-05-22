ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

True North Youth Foundation raises over $80K in honour of Scheifele’s father

By Kayla Rosen

Published

Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele waits on a face-off against the Dallas Stars in the second period of Game 6 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series in Dallas, Saturday, May 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson) (Gareth Patterson/AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.